NORTHPORT - Elbert Lynn, age 77, of Northport, Ala., passed away August 11, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Phillips Chapel Freewill Baptist Church with Bro. Jerry Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining church cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Lonnie Lynn; mother, Virlie Watson Lynn; sisters, Inez Hallman and Wanez Phillips; and brothers, J. L. Lynn and Festus Lynn.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie C. Lynn of Northport; daughter, Stephanie R. Lynn of Northport; sister, Marie Howell (Jack); and grandchildren, Kayse L Paris and Mason L. Paris.

He retired from The University of Alabama after 27 years as an HVAC Tech. He loved to coon hunt with his Walker dogs and was a member of the American Cooner Association. He also enjoyed squirrel hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved his grandchildren dearly. He ate breakfast every morning at City Café where they nicknamed him "Leroy".

Pallbearers will be Randy Watson, Dowell Phillips, Shannon Swiney, Stanley Phillips, Freddie Ingram and Lake Trull.

Honorary pallbearers are the doctors and nurses at DCH Regional Medical Center MICU 3rd Floor; friends and fellow hunters of AKC and UKC; employees of City Café.

In lieu of flowers, contact the family for charitable information.





