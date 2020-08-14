1/1
Elbert Lynn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORTHPORT - Elbert Lynn, age 77, of Northport, Ala., passed away August 11, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Phillips Chapel Freewill Baptist Church with Bro. Jerry Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining church cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Lonnie Lynn; mother, Virlie Watson Lynn; sisters, Inez Hallman and Wanez Phillips; and brothers, J. L. Lynn and Festus Lynn.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie C. Lynn of Northport; daughter, Stephanie R. Lynn of Northport; sister, Marie Howell (Jack); and grandchildren, Kayse L Paris and Mason L. Paris.
He retired from The University of Alabama after 27 years as an HVAC Tech. He loved to coon hunt with his Walker dogs and was a member of the American Cooner Association. He also enjoyed squirrel hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved his grandchildren dearly. He ate breakfast every morning at City Café where they nicknamed him "Leroy".
Pallbearers will be Randy Watson, Dowell Phillips, Shannon Swiney, Stanley Phillips, Freddie Ingram and Lake Trull.
Honorary pallbearers are the doctors and nurses at DCH Regional Medical Center MICU 3rd Floor; friends and fellow hunters of AKC and UKC; employees of City Café.
In lieu of flowers, contact the family for charitable information.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Phillips Chapel Freewill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Service
02:00 PM
Phillips Chapel Freewill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved