Elberta O. Miles
Boligee - Graveside funeral services for Elberta Outland Miles will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Knott's Cemetery in Boligee, Alabama. Rev. Tracy Giles, Pastor of Christian Valley Baptist Church of Boligee, Alabama will officiate.
Elberta Outland Miles passed away on September 11, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center-Northport after a short illness.
Survivors include: four sons, Perry (Martha) Miles, Jr. of Canton, Ohio, Donald E. (Gloria) Outland of Madison, Alabama, Charles E. (Wanda) Miles, Sr. of Montevallo, Alabama and Henry Y. (Denise) Miles, Sr. of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; one brother, Charles (Gracie) Outland of Sumter, South Carolina; two sisters, Hattie Garner of Jamica, New York and Ozinnia Irene Outland of Jackson, Georgia; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; one sister-in-law, a host nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her beloved students that will miss her dearly.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Knott's Cemetery
Gandy Funeral Home
9807 Alabama Hwy 17
Eutaw, AL 35462
205-372-4493
