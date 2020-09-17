Elberta O. Miles

Boligee - Graveside funeral services for Elberta Outland Miles will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Knott's Cemetery in Boligee, Alabama. Rev. Tracy Giles, Pastor of Christian Valley Baptist Church of Boligee, Alabama will officiate.

Elberta Outland Miles passed away on September 11, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center-Northport after a short illness.

Survivors include: four sons, Perry (Martha) Miles, Jr. of Canton, Ohio, Donald E. (Gloria) Outland of Madison, Alabama, Charles E. (Wanda) Miles, Sr. of Montevallo, Alabama and Henry Y. (Denise) Miles, Sr. of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; one brother, Charles (Gracie) Outland of Sumter, South Carolina; two sisters, Hattie Garner of Jamica, New York and Ozinnia Irene Outland of Jackson, Georgia; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; one sister-in-law, a host nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her beloved students that will miss her dearly.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store