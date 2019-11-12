|
|
COTTONDALE - Eldridge M. Pritchett, age 90, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away at his home on November 10, 2019. His Lord and Savior said, come and go with me and I will give you peace and rest. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Chad Lowery and Rev. Jon Killingsworth officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Military Honors. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Survivors are his wife, Maleen Pritchett; sister-in-law, Barbara Pritchett; nieces and a nephew.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. George Miller, Hospice of West Alabama and Old Salem Baptist Church.
Special thanks to caregiver Libby Beard.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 12, 2019