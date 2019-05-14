|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Eleanor ""Ellie"" P. Reid, 102, passed away Sunday May 12, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm, Thursday, May 16, 2019, in the Chapel of Skelton Funeral Home in Reform, AL with Chaplain Bill Thetford officiating. Visitation will be held immediately following the service.
Eleanor was born June 5, 1916, in Houston, Miss. and grew up in Amory, Miss. She graduated from Amory High School in 1934. She married Cherry Eli Reid in 1938 and later moved to Reform, Ala., where Mr. Reid established a lumber business. Following Mr. Reid's death in 1961, Eleanor eventually relocated to Tuscaloosa, Ala. While maintaining friends and business associates in Pickens County, Ala., she developed a new network of friends in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Her interests included traveling, cooking, entertaining close friends, and various volunteer activities.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cherry Eli Reid; parents, Locke Houston Pierce, Sr. and Eulalia McKinney Pierce; a sister, Martha Pierce Crawford and a brother, Locke Houston Pierce, Jr.
Survivors include a daughter, Cheryl Reid Alford (Randy) of Birmingham, Ala.; grandchildren, Reid W. Alford (Andrea) of Birmingham, Ala. and Lisa Alford Winter (Russell); two great-grandchildren, James Breckenridge ""Breck"" Winter and Ellisyn ""Ellie"" Kate Winter of Flowery Branch, Ga.
Special thanks to her loving caregivers Jane Tilley, Wanda Fitch, Rhonya Wiggins, Vickie White, Gloria Croom, and Twilla Cummings. A heartfelt thanks to the entire staff of Capstone Village for all their love and support since 2006.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Reform, 807 3rd Street NE, Reform, AL 35481 or Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404 or West Alabama Food Bank, 3160 McFarland Blvd., Northport, AL 35476.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 14, 2019