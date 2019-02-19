|
NORTHPORT - Mrs. Eleanor Newton Comer, age 86, of Northport, Ala., passed away February 17, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama.
Mrs. Comer was born and raised in Fayette, Alabama. She graduated in 1951 from Fayette County High School. She attended and graduated from The University of Alabama where she was a member of Alabama's Million Dollar Band. After college, she worked as a Medical Technologist in UAB's Bacteriology Lab for 30 years before retiring in 1992. A beautiful and talented lady is finally at rest in her beloved Fayette and at home with her Lord, Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Flora Lee Newton; father, William B. Newton; and husband, Donald Comer; two sisters, Rose Ann Chambless and Carolyn N. Godwin.
Survivors include her niece, Patsy Kennedy; nephews, William Godwin, Kyle Godwin, John Godwin and Daniel Chambless; and two grandchildren, Lee Strickland and Chris Strickland.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette directing. Tim Meherg will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time, from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of West Alabama or Alabama Baptist Children's Homes and Family Ministries.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 19, 2019