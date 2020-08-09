1/1
Eleanor Ruth "Tootsie" (Harris) Grantham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TUSCALOOSA - Eleanor Ruth "Tootsie" Harris Grantham, age 91 of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 7, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at Memory Chapel with Jim Headley officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Sidney Grantham; mother, Lucille Harris Milam; father, John A. Harris; and stepfather, Claude Milam.
Survivors include her daughter, Lana Carole Grantham; son, Carl Grantham; and granddaughter, Ashlyn Grantham.
Tootsie was born in 1929 in Tuscaloosa. She graduated from Tuscaloosa High School. She was employed by South Central Bell for 31 years and retired in 1990. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She loved God and accepted Jesus as her Savior at the age of 12. She thanked God for her blessings every day. She loved being with her family, especially her granddaughter, Ashlyn, of whom she was so proud. She enjoyed spending time with her family on vacation and going out to eat, and later in her life enjoyed taking care of her cats. She stayed home with her children when they were young and cherished those days. She was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Robertson, Larry Dobbins, Dave Hall, and Andy Campbell.
Honorary pallbearers are the wonderful staff of Moundville Health & Rehab, Aspire, Northport Health Services, DCH Home Health, Odessa Smith, Dr. Stephen Browne and Dr. George Hemstreet.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church or Hospice of West Alabama.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
2055531430
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memory Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved