TUSCALOOSA - Eleanor Ruth "Tootsie" Harris Grantham, age 91 of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 7, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at Memory Chapel with Jim Headley officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Sidney Grantham; mother, Lucille Harris Milam; father, John A. Harris; and stepfather, Claude Milam.

Survivors include her daughter, Lana Carole Grantham; son, Carl Grantham; and granddaughter, Ashlyn Grantham.

Tootsie was born in 1929 in Tuscaloosa. She graduated from Tuscaloosa High School. She was employed by South Central Bell for 31 years and retired in 1990. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She loved God and accepted Jesus as her Savior at the age of 12. She thanked God for her blessings every day. She loved being with her family, especially her granddaughter, Ashlyn, of whom she was so proud. She enjoyed spending time with her family on vacation and going out to eat, and later in her life enjoyed taking care of her cats. She stayed home with her children when they were young and cherished those days. She was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Donnie Robertson, Larry Dobbins, Dave Hall, and Andy Campbell.

Honorary pallbearers are the wonderful staff of Moundville Health & Rehab, Aspire, Northport Health Services, DCH Home Health, Odessa Smith, Dr. Stephen Browne and Dr. George Hemstreet.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church or Hospice of West Alabama.



