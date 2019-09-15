|
NORTHPORT – Elester "Ms. E." Bonner, age 88, of Northport, died September 9, 2019, at Glen Haven Health & Rehab. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Beulah Baptist Church with Pastor David E. Gay, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be Monday, September 16, 2019 from 12 noon -5 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 15, 2019