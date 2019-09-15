Home

Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
Lying in State
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beulah Baptist Church
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Beulah Baptist Church
Elester "Ms. E." Bonner

NORTHPORT – Elester "Ms. E." Bonner, age 88, of Northport, died September 9, 2019, at Glen Haven Health & Rehab. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Beulah Baptist Church with Pastor David E. Gay, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be Monday, September 16, 2019 from 12 noon -5 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 15, 2019
