|
|
TUSCALOOSA – Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc. announces the passing of Rev. Dr. Elijah ""E. J."" James, Jr., age 91, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Pastor Emeritus of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Northport, Ala. Viewing Hours: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1317 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Northport, AL 35476 and one hour prior to services at Weeping Mary Baptist Church. Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Weeping Mary Baptist Church, 2701 20th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401. Rev. Rickey McKinney, Pastor. Officiating and Eulogist: Rev. Greg Morris. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park, 1401 Mimosa Park Rd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35405. Funeral services licensed by Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc. LFD Belverleeannd Madison (#05399), directing.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 11, 2019