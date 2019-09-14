|
|
NORTHPORT - Elijah Odom Crow, born, August 28, 2016, to parents, Brad and Ashley Crow, passed from this life and into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
Elijah lived every second of his brief time here on earth to the fullest. His life was full of love, laughter, curiosity and learning. Always playing, singing and dancing. His smile made everyone's heart happy, and will never be forgotten.
Elijah was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Dan and Agnes Anders, Robert and
Voncille Fagan and May Ola Odom Crow.
Survived by his parents, Brad and Ashley Crow; siblings, Jaden, Anders and Cora Crow; grandparents, Glenn and Marsha Crow, Joe and Donna Anders, Charlie and Sam Hicks; great-grandparents, Sam and Leslie Faucett; uncles, Eric (Asheley) Anders, Scott (Tara) Anders, Bryan (Weezie) Crow; aunt, Leslie (Drew) Stone; cousins, Teagan, Karragan and Breckam Anders; Spencer, Parker and Madalyn Anders; Joe and Becca May Crow.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at Northport Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Baseball Country (www.baseballcountry.com) or Meridzo Ministries (www.meridzo.org).
Elijah never knew anything in this world but happiness and love. Our loss is Heaven's happiest day.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 14, 2019