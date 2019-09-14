Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Northport Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elijah Crow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elijah Odom Crow


2016 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elijah Odom Crow Obituary
NORTHPORT - Elijah Odom Crow, born, August 28, 2016, to parents, Brad and Ashley Crow, passed from this life and into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
Elijah lived every second of his brief time here on earth to the fullest. His life was full of love, laughter, curiosity and learning. Always playing, singing and dancing. His smile made everyone's heart happy, and will never be forgotten.
Elijah was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Dan and Agnes Anders, Robert and
Voncille Fagan and May Ola Odom Crow.
Survived by his parents, Brad and Ashley Crow; siblings, Jaden, Anders and Cora Crow; grandparents, Glenn and Marsha Crow, Joe and Donna Anders, Charlie and Sam Hicks; great-grandparents, Sam and Leslie Faucett; uncles, Eric (Asheley) Anders, Scott (Tara) Anders, Bryan (Weezie) Crow; aunt, Leslie (Drew) Stone; cousins, Teagan, Karragan and Breckam Anders; Spencer, Parker and Madalyn Anders; Joe and Becca May Crow.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at Northport Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Baseball Country (www.baseballcountry.com) or Meridzo Ministries (www.meridzo.org).
Elijah never knew anything in this world but happiness and love. Our loss is Heaven's happiest day.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elijah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Download Now