TUSCALOOSA - Elisabeth Sheppard Dietrich died on July 8, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. She was born an Army brat on December 11, 1952 in Bad Cannstatt, Germany, to the late James Yan Sheppard and Lake Lewis Sheppard. She spent parts of her childhood in Northern Virginia and Ankara, Turkey and then returned home to Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Close friends and family will be contacted for a private memorial service celebrating her life.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Judith Yann Sheppard; her mother, Lake Lewis Sheppard; her father, James Yan Sheppard; and her first husband, Larry Reid Cason.

She is survived by her brother, Dr. Craig Sheppard (Sheila) of Tifton, Georgia; her nephews, David Sheppard and Justin Sheppard, both of Johns Creek, Georgia; her stepdaughters, Kristen Dietrich Godfrey (Doug) of Southbury, Connecticut, Dr. Karen Dietrich Walker (Jonathan) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Kathryn Dietrich Perreault (Andrew) of Birmingham, Alabama; her ex-husband, Dr. James Allen Dietrich of Spring Hill, Tennessee; as well as special friends, Marie Frazier, Patricia Lawson, and Ronniyah Bryant, all of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and many friends in Nashville, her home for many years.

Ms. Dietrich graduated from R. J. Reynolds High School, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She worked for the Wake Forest Alumni Association after completing her education. She later entered the field of dentistry where she worked as dental assistant and then practice manager for many years. She dedicated her career to caring for dental patients of the Nashville area.

She had an affinity for photography, MahJongg, and old movies filmed in black and white. She loved her pets-Kitty, Alex, Murphree, and Newbie-as children. She was an authentic friend to many. In her steadfast battle against cancer, she bravely accepted the things she could not change.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a gift in Beth's memory to Hospice of West Alabama or the Nashville Humane Association.

Arrangements handled by Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store