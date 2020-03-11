|
|
DUNCANVILLE - Elisabeth Z. Aldridge, age 91, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away, March 7, 2020. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Memory Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Loni Zandt; sisters, Wilma and Ina; and husbands, Robert David Collier and James H. Aldridge, Jr.
Survivors include her sons, Thomas O. Collier (Maurites) of Voorhees, N.J., Alexander W. Collier (Tina) of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Max W. Collier of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; grandchildren, Matthew Collier of Ala., Mark Collier of Texas, and Coulter Kimbrell of Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Amanda, Grant and Elaine Collier and Luke and Ellen Collier.
Special thanks is extended to Dr. Gene Alldredge, Station 1 staff at Heritage Health Care & Rehab, Inc., Southern Care New Beacon staff, Rev. Terry Ahlemeyer, Ms. Alma Watson, Ms. Diane Green and Ms. Janice Herring.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 11, 2020