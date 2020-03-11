Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map

Elisabeth Z. Aldridge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elisabeth Z. Aldridge Obituary
DUNCANVILLE - Elisabeth Z. Aldridge, age 91, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away, March 7, 2020. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Memory Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Loni Zandt; sisters, Wilma and Ina; and husbands, Robert David Collier and James H. Aldridge, Jr.
Survivors include her sons, Thomas O. Collier (Maurites) of Voorhees, N.J., Alexander W. Collier (Tina) of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Max W. Collier of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; grandchildren, Matthew Collier of Ala., Mark Collier of Texas, and Coulter Kimbrell of Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Amanda, Grant and Elaine Collier and Luke and Ellen Collier.
Special thanks is extended to Dr. Gene Alldredge, Station 1 staff at Heritage Health Care & Rehab, Inc., Southern Care New Beacon staff, Rev. Terry Ahlemeyer, Ms. Alma Watson, Ms. Diane Green and Ms. Janice Herring.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elisabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now