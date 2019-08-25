Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Elizabeth Ann Bullard Harrell


1943 - 2019
Elizabeth Ann Bullard Harrell Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Elizabeth Ann Bullard Harrell "Liz" age 76, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, after a short stay in palliative care at UAB Hospital. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Liz was born in Wallace, N.C., where she met and later married her high school sweetheart, James Waitus (JW) Harrell. She attended Meredith College and the University of North Carolina, where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Sociology. She later received a Master's Degree in Elementary Education from the University of Alabama and taught in Alabama public schools for 17 years. Liz and her family lived in Chapel Hill, N.C., Grand Forks, N.D., and, for the last 40 years, Tuscaloosa, Ala. has been their home.
She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and friends, arts and crafts, and interior design. She will be remembered for her love, kindness, and generosity. She was a grandmother, mother, and beloved friend to many. She had a mischievous sense of humor and never met a stranger.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, James Waitus (JW) Harrell, Jr., of Tuscaloosa; her daughter Emily Jaye Harrell and her husband Hank Lavallet, of Birmingham, Ala.; her son, James Waitus Harrell III and his wife, Amy Leigh Harrell, of Wetumpka, Ala.; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Lucy.
A memorial service will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. followed by a celebration of Liz's life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the (http://donate3.cancer.org) or the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter (http://metroanimalshelter.org).
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 25, 2019
