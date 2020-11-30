1/1
Elizabeth Ann Findley
Elizabeth Ann Findley
Gordo - Elizabeth Ann Findley, age 74, of Gordo, AL passed away November 27, 2020 at Northport Medical Center. Funeral services will be 3:00 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jamie Owens officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carolyn Trull.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Findley; brother, Woodie Moore (Kathy) and sister, Teresa "Pat" Simmons (Danny). Elizabeth had no children of her own but she inherited three children, nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
Elizabeth was born July 18, 1946 in Alabama to the late Elvin Moore and Evie Lee James Moore. She was a member of Ashcraft Corner Baptist Church, a former employee of Westinghouse and a retired employee of Peco Farms.
She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
