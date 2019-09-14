|
TUSCALOOSA - Elizabeth "Lib" Ann Lyons, age 82, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away September 12, 2019 at Heritage Health Care. Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel South with Chaplain Jon Killingsworth officiating and Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing. Private family burial. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ludie Adolph Lyons; father, Lewis Bryant; mother, Frances Moore Bryant; brother, Charles Bryant; and sisters, Betsy, Doris and Martha Jean.
Survivors include her daughters, Sara Lyons Sargent (Dennis) and Terri Mitchell; brothers-in-law, Ray Lyons (Betty) and Herb Bright; grandchildren, Josh Nelson (Carrie) and Karisa Paige (John); great-granddaughter, Ava Elizabeth Paige – the precious little girl that holds her namesake; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers are special friends and nurses of Heritage Health Care, Always There, Alacare, Hospice of West Alabama, Dr. Ansley Baccus, Frank Wyatt, Herb Bright and the Sargent family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 14, 2019