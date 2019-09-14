Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 752-2005
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Lyons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann "Lib" Lyons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Ann "Lib" Lyons Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Elizabeth "Lib" Ann Lyons, age 82, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away September 12, 2019 at Heritage Health Care. Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel South with Chaplain Jon Killingsworth officiating and Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing. Private family burial. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ludie Adolph Lyons; father, Lewis Bryant; mother, Frances Moore Bryant; brother, Charles Bryant; and sisters, Betsy, Doris and Martha Jean.
Survivors include her daughters, Sara Lyons Sargent (Dennis) and Terri Mitchell; brothers-in-law, Ray Lyons (Betty) and Herb Bright; grandchildren, Josh Nelson (Carrie) and Karisa Paige (John); great-granddaughter, Ava Elizabeth Paige – the precious little girl that holds her namesake; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers are special friends and nurses of Heritage Health Care, Always There, Alacare, Hospice of West Alabama, Dr. Ansley Baccus, Frank Wyatt, Herb Bright and the Sargent family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
Download Now