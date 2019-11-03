Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Elizabeth Ballard "Beth" Rice Obituary
MOUNDVILLE - Elizabeth "Beth" Ballard Rice, age 81, of Moundville, Ala., passed away October 31, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Joshua Sellers officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home directing.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Rice; parents, Woodrow and Ina Mae Ballard; and sisters, Vera Francis and Kathy Turnage.
Survivors include her daughters, Shirley Cobb (Charles); sons, David Rice and Alan Rice (Darlene); brother, Lewis T. Ballard (Nancy); nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Beth was born and raised in Pickens County. She worked at sewing plants over a course of 25+ years. She loved the Lord, her family, and the Big Sandy Baptist Church. Beth was known to many as a "prayer warrior".
Pallbearers will be James Michael Jeffers, Jacob Alan Jeffers, Brandon Willis Jeffers, Tyler Jeffers, Dylan Cullum and Jonathan David Rice.
Honorary pallbearers are Jason R. Cobb, Big Sandy Baptist Church and Adult Women's Sunday School Class, and Dr. Larry Skelton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jimmie Hale Mission, Gideons International or Christian Service Ministries.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 3, 2019
