Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Elizabeth Countiss Emens Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Elizabeth Countiss Emens began her eternal life with her Savior on December 23, 2019 from her earthly home in Tuscaloosa. The celebration of Elizabeth's life will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel, with John Vaughn of First Wesleyan Church officiating. Burial will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to service.
Elizabeth leaves behind her cherished family: Art Emens (Lori), Steve Emens (Patsy), Judy Emens; grandchildren, Stephanie Emens Balzli (Chris), Catherine Emens Black (Will), Tacy Emens Perry (Nick), Kian Emens and Kate Emens; and great-grandchildren, Landon Perry, Mary Lou Balzli, Chris Balzli and Jude Black. She also leaves behind other loving family members.
Elizabeth met the love of her life, Arthur, at 14 and married him at 19. After raising her family, she completed her Master's degree, teaching many through her love of English. Elizabeth and Arthur enjoyed 63 years of marriage during which they both shared a passion for education.
Elizabeth leaves a legacy of love she showered on all who knew her. She was a model of grace, having never raised her voice or said an unkind word about anyone.
Pallbearers will be Art Emens, Steve Emens, Chris Balzli and Will Black.
Honorary pallbearers are her faithful First Wesleyan friends, her thoughtful neighbors, and wonderful caregivers.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 27, 2019
