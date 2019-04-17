|
TUSCALOOSA - Elizabeth Creel Prelich, age 81, went to join her Creator April 13, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her forever loving husband, Thomas Prelich; her daughters, Linda Elizabeth Swanson and husband Wayne; Nancy Kardas Stapp and grandsons, Alex Stapp and wife Amber; Dylan Thomas Stapp and wife Naz; and one great- grandson, Ryker Arlon Stapp, son of Alex and Amber.
Elizabeth moved from West Palm Beach, Florida to Tuscaloosa in 1997. She was a highly gifted artist and had her paintings displayed and sold in multiple galleries in Tuscaloosa and Birmingham. Elizabeth loved to read and spent multiple hours daily in personal bible study. She was totally prepared to meet her Lord and Creator. She will truly be missed by her loving family and friends.
All funeral details are being provided by Northport Funeral and Cremation Services in Northport, Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 17, 2019