|
|
NORTHPORT - Elizabeth Diane Hughes, age 67, of Northport, Ala., passed away January 19, 2020 at Northport Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Heritage Chapel Funeral Home. Bro. Rick Mitchell, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Thursday 10-11 a.m. at Heritage Chapel.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Garner Fleenor; sisters, Kathy Andrews, Lynn Tullis, and Laverne Williams; husband, Tony Hughes.
Survivors include her daughters, Pam Marcum, Jennifer Hubbert and Kim Tucker (Robert Calvert); brother, Charles Fleenor of Georgetown, Ky.; grandchildren, Justin Marcum (Jennifer), Taylor Tucker, Karlee Tucker, Morgan Marcum; nieces and nephews, Chris, Angie, Kristy (Billy), Chas (Shaila), Danielle (Mike) and eleven great-nieces and great-nephews.
Diane was a loving Mother and Meemaw. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, going on family vacations to the mountains, Alabama Football, and spending time with family and friends. She retired from Spiller Furniture after 25 years of service. After retirement she received great joy from keeping her grandson Morgan, who always had her smiling.
Honorary pallbearers are the staff of Northport Medical Center ICU.
Condolences may be offered at www.heritagechapeltuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 22, 2020