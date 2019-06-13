|
REFORM - Elizabeth Frances "Betty" Kelley, age 86, of Reform, Ala., passed away June 11, 2019 at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Greenhill Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Denise Kelley; daughter-in-law, Joy Kelley; sons-in-law, Derrell Holley and David Burkhalter; her parents; brother, Bob Pate; and sister, Peggy Hanson.
Survivors include her husband, Hubert Kelley of Reform; daughters, Shelby Holley of Reform and Patricia Burkhalter of Gordo; sons, Herbert Kelley (Margaret) of Coaling and Danny Kelley (Cathy) of Gordo; sisters, Jean Duncan and Ann Coats; brothers, Billy Ray Pate and Butch Pate; nine grandchildren, Leigh Ann Brand, Rena Cowart, Jennifer Quilliams, Michelle Griffin, Miranda Dailey, Steve Kelley, Jeremy Kelley, Joseph Dyer and Brook Burkhalter; 20 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Betty was born June 25, 1932 in Reform, Alabama to the late Raymond Pate and Ethel Bonner Pate. She was a member of Arbor Springs Baptist Church and a retired employee of Westinghouse.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers are staff of Aliceville Manor Nursing Home and Rita McCafferty.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Arbor Springs Baptist Church, P.O. Box 879, Reform, AL 35481 or Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404 or .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 13, 2019