NORTHPORT - Elizabeth Shaner Lewis, age 95, of Northport, Ala., passed away November 28, 2019. Services will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Five Points Baptist Church in Northport, Alabama with Dr. David Shaner Lewis, Dr. Chris Lamb and Dr. Daniel Stevens officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Interment will follow in Memory Hill Gardens.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. David W. Lewis; parents, N.A. and Claudia Morgan Shaner; brother, N.A. Shaner, Jr.; sisters, Mallory Shaner Burchfield, Iva Jean Shaner Boyd and Billie Mae Shaner Horton;
Elizabeth is survived by her son, Dr. David Shaner Lewis (Beth); and daughter, Linda Lewis Shirley (James); sister, Brenda Shaner Ringer (Bud); grandchildren, Denise Ratje (Dan), Dr. Shane Lewis (Joy), Dawn Bond (Donald), Dr. Daniel Stevens (Summer), Jennifer Craig and Laura Elizabeth Kelly (Stephen); great-grandchildren, AnnaBeth Humphrey, Whitney Rasmussen, Zachary Shane Lewis, Emily Ratje, Christian David Lewis, Autumn Lewis, David Ratje, Reagan Lewis, Savannah Craig, Caleb Stevens, Kyle Lewis Stevens and Kaleigh Stevens; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She served as pastor's wife of Five Points Baptist Church and teacher for twenty-one years, also attended Shelton State Trade School and retired from Gulf States Plumbing and Heating after more than twenty five years as secretary and bookkeeper. She was a long time member of Five Points Baptist Church and enjoyed teaching her Sunday School class and leading the WMU.
Pallbearers will be Zach Lewis, Christian Lewis, Stephen Kelly, Dan Ratje, Russ Wicker and Louie Lewis.
Honorary pallbearers are Don Bond, Reagan Lewis, David Ratje, Jonathan Rasmussen, Jimmy Burchfield; members of Five Points Baptist Church, Hospice of West Alabama, Heritage Healthcare and Dr. Leonard Jones.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 1, 2019