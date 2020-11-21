1/1
Elizabeth Woods Turner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Woods Turner
Northport - Elizabeth Woods Turner age 86 of Northport passed away at home on November 19, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, 6 brothers, 2 sisters and husband Roy Turner.
Elizabeth was a beloved mother and grandmother who cherished her dog "Bella," family was her life. She was best known for her way in the kitchen and her amazing sense of humor. To know her was to love her.
She is survived by daughter Sharon Turner of Northport. Sons; Johnny Turner, Ricky Turner and Robert Turner (Derendal) all of Northport. Grandchildren; Shane Turner, April Stripling, Leslie Shultze, Nichole Sexton, Courtney Camp, Lacey Miller, Kristin Hawthorne, Adam Camp, Emily Turner and 19 great grand children and 3 great great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Sunday November 22, 2020 at 2pm at Bethel Presbyterian Church with Chuck Weaver officiating. Burial immediately after at Bethel Presbyterian Cemetery. Arrangements by Sunset Funeral Home. Pallbearers; Ronnie Woods, Jamie Hawthorne, Jamie Taylor, Kyle Sexton, Blaze Montgomery, Will Patton and Glenn Boyd. Honorary pallbearers; Southern Care Hospice, Mawmaw's Best Buddies; Brittany, Alexis, Mason and Bronwyn Taylor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved