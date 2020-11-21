Elizabeth Woods Turner

Northport - Elizabeth Woods Turner age 86 of Northport passed away at home on November 19, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her parents, 6 brothers, 2 sisters and husband Roy Turner.

Elizabeth was a beloved mother and grandmother who cherished her dog "Bella," family was her life. She was best known for her way in the kitchen and her amazing sense of humor. To know her was to love her.

She is survived by daughter Sharon Turner of Northport. Sons; Johnny Turner, Ricky Turner and Robert Turner (Derendal) all of Northport. Grandchildren; Shane Turner, April Stripling, Leslie Shultze, Nichole Sexton, Courtney Camp, Lacey Miller, Kristin Hawthorne, Adam Camp, Emily Turner and 19 great grand children and 3 great great grandchildren.

Services will be held on Sunday November 22, 2020 at 2pm at Bethel Presbyterian Church with Chuck Weaver officiating. Burial immediately after at Bethel Presbyterian Cemetery. Arrangements by Sunset Funeral Home. Pallbearers; Ronnie Woods, Jamie Hawthorne, Jamie Taylor, Kyle Sexton, Blaze Montgomery, Will Patton and Glenn Boyd. Honorary pallbearers; Southern Care Hospice, Mawmaw's Best Buddies; Brittany, Alexis, Mason and Bronwyn Taylor.



