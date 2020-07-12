1/
Ella Jean Courington (Parker) Olmsted
1934 - 2020
TUSCALOOSA - Ella Jean Parker Courington Olmsted, age 86, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Heritage Health Care and Rehab in Tuscaloosa, Ala. There will be a private service held at Sardis Cemetery in Jasper, Ala.
Jean was born on May 20, 1934, to Harmon and Oneida Jones Parker in Falkville, Ala.
She is survived by her son, David Gene Courington (Jackie); daughter, Cheryl Ann Kilburn (Randy); sister, Peggy Ann Tyler (Jim and son, Mike); granddaughter, Megan Courington Welborn (David); and great- grandson, William David Welborn.
A special thanks to the staff of Heritage Health Care and Rehab in Tuscaloosa, Ala. for their kindness and wonderful care during the last several years of her life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Heritage Health Care and Rehab, 1101 Snows Mill Ave. Tuscaloosa, AL 35406.
You may register online at www.kilgoregreenfuneralhome.com
Kilgore-Green Funeral Home, Jasper; 205-384-9503



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 11, 2020
We are thinking about you all during this time. May God give you peace and Comfort. We love you.
Terry and Sheila Gooch
Family
