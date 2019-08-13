Home

VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
(205) 759-5736
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Weeping Mary Baptist Church
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Weeping Mary Baptist Church
Ella Warrick
Ella Odessa Warrick

Ella Odessa Warrick Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Ella Odessa Warrick, age 93, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, transitioned peacefully on August 5, 2019 at Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Services will be held Wednesday August 14, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., at Weeping Mary Baptist Church with Reverend Richard L. Morgan officiating. Burial will be at Memory Hills Gardens Cemetery with Van Hoose and Steele directing.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00pm at Van Hoose and Steele Funeral Home. The body will lie in state, prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Weeping Mary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Beverly A. Wilson of Atlanta, Georgia; and son, Charles Warrick (Patricia) of Chicago, Illinois. She will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Dr. Jacquelyn Curry-Reasor, Stan Wallace, Sean Wallace, Xzaquoinett Warrick, Kenwan Wilson; and a host of great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Warrick earned the nickname "Warrior" for her grit and savvy. She was best known as a civil rights activist, fighting for equality at sit-ins and boycotts across the state and country. In 1997, she served two terms representing District 1 as Tuscaloosa's first African American city councilwoman.
She was a proud graduate of Tuskegee School of Nursing and served in the United States Army and Air Force during World War II.
She was a member of the First African Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her husband Willie Warrick, daughter Deloris Warrick, and grandson, Marcus Wallace.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 13, 2019
