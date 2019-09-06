|
TUSCALOOSA - Mrs. Ella Pearl Taylor, age 91, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 28, 2019 at home. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Weeping Mary Baptist Church, Wills' Funeral Service directing. Reverend Ricky McKinney is the pastor. Minister Charles Taylor, son of the deceased, is the eulogist. Visitation will be Friday, September 6, 2019, 12-5 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by husband, John Taylor; daughter, Cynthia Noland; grandsons, Sean Chambers and Kerry Shepherd; and sister, Lula Bell Gray.
Survivors include daughters: Elizabeth Chambers, Johnnie P. Robertson, Linda Taylor, Gail Williams, Bertha Lassiter, Debra Taylor; son, Charles Taylor, 22 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren, and 19 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 6, 2019