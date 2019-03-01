TUSCALOOSA - Ellen Cockrell, age 69, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama passed away February 24, 2019 at her home. A graveside service will begin at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Sunset Funeral Home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny Vester Junkin and Rosa Lee Baines; her beloved son, Jeremy Scott Cockrell; and her siblings, William Rayford Junkin, Floragay House, Wynell Junkin and Billy Junkin.

She is survived by her daughter, Larrah Craig; grandson, Scott Alden Craig; step-daughter, Jennifer Leigh Brand; and more loved family and friends than can be counted.

There are aspects of someone's life that can't be measured in degrees earned and assets owned, but in how a person uses the talents and gifts that God has given them in order to love and serve others. Ellen's selfless love and compassion for everyone, especially those in need, makes the value of her life immeasurable. Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary