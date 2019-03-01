Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Cockrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Cockrell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ellen Cockrell Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Ellen Cockrell, age 69, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama passed away February 24, 2019 at her home. A graveside service will begin at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Sunset Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny Vester Junkin and Rosa Lee Baines; her beloved son, Jeremy Scott Cockrell; and her siblings, William Rayford Junkin, Floragay House, Wynell Junkin and Billy Junkin.
She is survived by her daughter, Larrah Craig; grandson, Scott Alden Craig; step-daughter, Jennifer Leigh Brand; and more loved family and friends than can be counted.
There are aspects of someone's life that can't be measured in degrees earned and assets owned, but in how a person uses the talents and gifts that God has given them in order to love and serve others. Ellen's selfless love and compassion for everyone, especially those in need, makes the value of her life immeasurable.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Download Now