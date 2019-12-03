|
EDMOND, OKLA. - Ellen Sullivan Britton Chandler, age 92, of Edmond, Oklahoma, died Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Veraden Assisted Living in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Ellen was born June 13, 1927 in San Francisco, California. She later moved to Alabama where she attended the University of Alabama where she received her B.S. in Education in 1949 and her M.A. in English in 1969. Ellen married Claude J. Britton, Jr. of Akron, Alabama in 1949. They lived on a cotton and cattle farm in Evansville, Alabama and raised three children. Ellen was a successful and respected English teacher who taught for many years at Akron High School, Southern Academy, and Greensboro Public School West. Her first husband, Claude, died in 1988. Ellen married W.B. "Buster" Chandler of Moundville, Alabama in 1992. She and Buster enjoyed many happy years in Moundville following Alabama football, gardening, and enjoying their pet dog Skip.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Jeremiah O'Sullivan and Bridget O'Grady O'Sullivan; first husband, Claude J. Britton, Jr; son, Jeff Britton; brother, Peter Sullivan; and sister, Katie Self.
Survivors include her husband, W.B. "Buster" Chandler; son, Dr. Mark L. Britton (Nancy); daughter, Dr. Suzanne Britton Wicker (Bill); stepsons, Bryan Chandler (Theresa); Mike Chandler (Stephanie) and Clay Chandler; four grandchildren, Erika Britton Bolton, Kate Wicker, Jessica Wicker, and Dr. Cameron Britton; and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Moundville, Alabama with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing. Visitation will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North at 4905 Hwy. 69 North in Northport, Alabama.
The family offers special thanks to Dr. Alan Bock, Physician's Choice Hospice of Edmond, and the Veraden staff.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at https://secure.aspca.org.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 3, 2019