Ellie Taylor Collins

Fayette - Ellie Taylor Collins, age 84 of Fayette, AL., passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, AL. There will be a private family graveside service Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Wesley Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Ben James and Mrs. August Junkin officiating. The body will lie in state Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel.

Mrs. Ellie was preceded in death by her parents, Lonzo and Julie Taylor; husband, D.L. Collins; and brothers, L.D. Taylor, J.T. Taylor, and James Taylor.

She is survived by her son Jimmy Joe Holsonback (Donna); sister Betty Cline; brothers Thermon Taylor (Margaret) and Gene Ray Taylor (Glenette); grandchildren, Jana Black (Dexter), Julie Holsonback, and Jay Holsonback; great-grandchildren, Keegan and Kullen Black; and a host of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to Dr. Natalie Reddington and the MICU staff at Grandview Medical Center.

Ellie was a small town busy lady and a member of Fayette First United Methodist Church for over 30 years. She loved her family and friends with all her heart. She never met a stranger and could boss you and make you laugh all at the same time. She had a heart of gold and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her whole entire world.



