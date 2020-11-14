1/
Ellie Taylor Collins
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Fayette - Ellie Taylor Collins, age 84 of Fayette, AL., passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, AL. There will be a private family graveside service Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Wesley Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Ben James and Mrs. August Junkin officiating. The body will lie in state Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel.
Mrs. Ellie was preceded in death by her parents, Lonzo and Julie Taylor; husband, D.L. Collins; and brothers, L.D. Taylor, J.T. Taylor, and James Taylor.
She is survived by her son Jimmy Joe Holsonback (Donna); sister Betty Cline; brothers Thermon Taylor (Margaret) and Gene Ray Taylor (Glenette); grandchildren, Jana Black (Dexter), Julie Holsonback, and Jay Holsonback; great-grandchildren, Keegan and Kullen Black; and a host of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Dr. Natalie Reddington and the MICU staff at Grandview Medical Center.
Ellie was a small town busy lady and a member of Fayette First United Methodist Church for over 30 years. She loved her family and friends with all her heart. She never met a stranger and could boss you and make you laugh all at the same time. She had a heart of gold and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her whole entire world.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Lying in State
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Norwood-Wyatt Chapel
NOV
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Wesley Chapel Cemetery (Private Family Service)
Funeral services provided by
Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home - Fayette
707 North Temple
Fayette, AL 35555
205-932-6702
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 13, 2020
We're going to miss you Ellie. You are leaving a large gap in our lives. God Bless You ands thanks for being my friend.
Gail Keyes
Friend
