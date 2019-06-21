|
TUSCALOOSA - Eloise Burkhalter Wilson, age 94, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away June 20, 2019 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Forest Lake Methodist Church with Melody Traylor officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold M. Wilson.
Survivors include her daughter, Judith A. Wilson of Hoover, Ala.; son, Michael K. Wilson of Plano, Texas; sister, Martha B. Marler of Northport, Ala.; grandson, Daren K. Wilson; and great-granddaughters, Sarah Wilson, Beth Wilson and Hannah Wilson.
Mrs. Wilson was a retired registered nurse, a member of the Cadet Nursing Corps during World War II, a graduate of Druid City Hospital School of Nursing, a former student of Ida V. Moffett, and retired after 31 years from the V.A. Hospital. As a member of Forest Lake United Methodist Church, she participated in many mission projects including the very first Habitat House in Tuscaloosa.
Honorary pallbearers are the Koinonia Class Forest Lake United Methodist Church, nursing staff of Forest Manor Nursing Home, and Dr. Eric Sputh and staff.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 21, 2019