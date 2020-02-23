|
TUSCALOOSA – Eloise Samuel Kirkman, age 88, died February 18, 2020, at Heritage Health Care & Rehab. Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Mt. Carmel CME Church with Rev. Willie D. Garnett officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be Monday, February 24, 2020 from 12 noon – 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 23, 2020