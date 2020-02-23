Home

Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
Lying in State
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Carmel CME Church
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Carmel CME Church

Eloise Samuel Kirkman

Eloise Samuel Kirkman Obituary
TUSCALOOSA – Eloise Samuel Kirkman, age 88, died February 18, 2020, at Heritage Health Care & Rehab. Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Mt. Carmel CME Church with Rev. Willie D. Garnett officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be Monday, February 24, 2020 from 12 noon – 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 23, 2020
