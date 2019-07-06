NORTHPORT - Elouise Bolton Campbell, age 94, of Northport, Ala., passed away July 5, 2019 at her residence. Services will be 3 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Arbor Springs Baptist Church with Dr. Ted Sessoms and Bro. Mike Griffin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Campbell; daughter, Bobbie Jean Long; son, Danny Campbell; brothers, Cyrus Bolton, Vernon Bolton and Archie Bolton, Jr.; sisters, Anna Grace Smith, Shirley Scott and Nina Collins; and great-great-granddaughter, Layla Hill.

Survivors include her sisters, Charlotte Chrismond and Betty Dunn; brother, Buster Bolton; grandchildren, Pam Daniel (Hootie), Greg Long (Cindy), Jamie Campbell (Lesley) and Shane Campbell (Lesley); and multiple great and great-great- grandchildren.

She was a loving spouse mother, grandmother and friend to all. She loved her church and was a lifelong member. She enjoyed working in her yard and tending to her flowers. She will be remembered for taking care of her invalid husband for many years. She will be greatly missed by her family.

Pallbearers will be Conner Long, Hayden Long, Jack Campbell, Todd Bolton, Clark Collins and Chris Dunn.

Honorary pallbearers are friends of the Samantha area, members of Arbor Springs Church, Dr. John Warren, Amedisys Hospice, Gail Mills, Susan Norris, Charlene Leonard, Roberta Oswalt, Ann Nuckols and special nieces, Ramona Sexton and Becky Earnest.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Arbor Springs Cemetery Fund, PO Box 113, Samantha, AL 35483. Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 6, 2019