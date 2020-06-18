FAYETTE - Elowene Williamson Boyd, age 87, of Fayette, Ala., passed away June 15, 2020 at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at El Bethel (Buncomb) Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Long officiating and Skelton Funeral Home directing.

She was preceded in death by son, Ronald Mike Moses; two daughters, Shirley Patricia Mindler and Gloria Darlene Watkins; her parents and a number of brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her son, Charles Larry Mindler; four grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Elowene was born August 16, 1932 in Choctaw County, Mississippi to the late Lott Adolph Williamson and Emily Savannah Sanford Williamson. She was a member of the Baptist faith and a retired production worker in the textile industry.

Honorary pallbearers are Ethan Phillips, Peyton Phillips, Jacob Phillips, Jarrad Sabin, Jr. and Jackson Hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks everyone to be faithful in your church tithes and offerings.







