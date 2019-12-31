Home

O'Bryant Chapel Of Linden
400 West Cahaba Avenue
Linden, AL 36748
(334) 295-9300
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Linden United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Linden United Methodist Church
Emily Jeanne Tyler Burge


1933 - 2019
Emily Jeanne Tyler Burge Obituary
LINDEN - Emily Jeanne Tyler Burge, age 86, of Linden, Ala., died December 28, 2019 at her home.
She was born January 8, 1933 in Pensacola, Fla. to Finas David and Martha Merle Tyler. She was a retired high school teacher from Marengo Academy and a member of Linden United Methodist Church. Mrs. Burge was an avid reader, follower of politics, and animated storyteller, she most valued her role as teacher. She took great joy in her students and treasured them all.
She is survived by her husband, Evie Earl Burge of Linden, Ala.; four children, Everett Earl Burge, Sr. (Kay Kilpatrick) of Stuttgart, Alaska; David Lowell Burge (Jenny King) of Calhoun, Tenn.; Emily Elizabeth Burge of Montgomery, Ala.; and Walton DeWitt Burge (Candice Wilson) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; six grandchildren, Charles David Burge (Megan May), Ruth Ellen Burge, Everett Earl Burge, Jr. (Jessica Bechaud), Emily Rebecca Burge, Taylor Marie Burge, and Sarah Elizabeth Burge; and two great-grandchildren, Charles Hardy Burge and Caroline May Burge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandchild, Jennifer Christine (1995-1996).
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Linden United Methodist Church from 12:30 until 2:30 p.m. Memorial services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Linden United Methodist Church with Rev. Kevin Krist officiating.
In lieu of flowers: buy a book (hardback, paperback, e-book, Manga) for your favorite library (school, church, public, personal) and later take a favorite person out to eat and toast Emily Tyler Burge a.k.a. OLB with a glass. . . .of water.
Arrangements by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 31, 2019
