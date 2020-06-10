TUSCALOOSA - Emily Johnson Simpson, age 81, passed away on June 5, 2020 at Heritage Health Care and Rehab, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She was born on February 17, 1939, in Hiawassee, Georgia, to Leon and Faye Johnson..

Emily is survived by her two sons and their wives, Richard (Jan) and Michael (Susan) Simpson; daughter, Valerie Simpson; two grandchildren, Connor and Zoey Simpson; and brother, David Johnson.

There will be a private family memorial service in Georgia at a later date.







