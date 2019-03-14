|
TUSCALOOSA - Emily LeighAnn Hallman, age 24, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died March 7, 2019 in Brookwood, Ala. Services will be 12 noon Friday, March 15, 2019, at Christian Union Church with Bro. James Boyd and Bro. Jack Clary officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Northport Funeral & Cremation Service directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Bobby Day and Jackie Hallman; and aunt, April Hallman.
Survivors include her daughters, Noel and Kassidy; sons, Bryant and Kainyn; sister, Kayla Jones; brothers, Brandon and Jesse; parents, Scott and Kim Hallman and Michael Jones (Thea); grandparents, Larry and Pat Jones, Carol Day, Betty Sutton, and Jimmy and Sandra.
Emily was a loving daughter, granddaughter, sister and a very proud mother of her four children. Emily attended Brookwood High School and attended Evergreen Church. Emily was a giving and loving friend to many. She will be missed.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 14, 2019