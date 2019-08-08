Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3555
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
New Hope Congregational Church
Clio, AL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
New Hope Congregational Church
Clio, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Easterling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma J. Easterling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma J. Easterling Obituary
CLIO - Emma J. Easterling, age 81, of Clio, Ala., passed away August 6, 2019 after an extended illness. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at New Hope Congregational Church in Clio, Ala., with Rev. Robert Parnell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
She was the wife of the late Miles O. Easterling, Jr. of Clio, Alabama; and the daughter of the late Charles Frank Scroggins and the late Vallie Belle Bracewell Scroggins of Louisville, Alabama.
She is survived her son, Randy M. Easterling and daughter-in-law Vivian Anne Bryson Easterling of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; her brother, Derrell Scroggins of Florence, Alabama; sisters, Mary Charles Long (Lloyd) of Enon, Alabama and Ann Baker (Randall) of Brundidge, Alabama; numerous nieces and nephews and many beloved friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Max L. Scroggins of Birmingham, Alabama and Mr. Dopheus Scroggins of Cullman, Alabama.
She was a lifelong resident of Barbour County, a deacon of New Hope Congregational Church and a board member of the Southeast Alabama Regional Council on Aging.
Pallbearers will be Chad Scroggins, Mike Scroggins, Dr. Ed Partridge, Richard Baker and Russell Baker.
In lieu of flowers, she requests that all memorials be made to New Hope Church.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now