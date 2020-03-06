Home

Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Weeping Mary Baptist Church

Emma J. McKinstry

Emma J. McKinstry Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Emma J. McKinstry, age 81, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 28, 2020 at her residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Weeping Mary Baptist Church with Pastor Ricky McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 6, 2020
