TUSCALOOSA - Emma J. McKinstry, age 81, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 28, 2020 at her residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Weeping Mary Baptist Church with Pastor Ricky McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 6, 2020