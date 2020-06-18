TUSCALOOSA - Emma Katherine "Kat" Mohr, age 86, gained Heaven on June 15, 2020. Katherine's life centered around her relationship with her savior. She had a servant's heart, ready to join you in prayer at a moment's notice. Katherine cherished her family ahead of all earthly possessions and always treated time with family as the commodity that should be most cherished.

The family will celebrate her life in a private service out of respect for the current health crisis Covid 19.







