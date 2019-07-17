TUSCALOOSA - Emma Lee Bingham Senna, age 94, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 15, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Heritage Chapel with Dr. Tim Lovett officiating. Private burial will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

She was preceded in death her parents, Marvin Staples and Thelma Bradberry; and her husbands, Jack Bingham and Charles A. Senna.

Survivors include her daughter, Connie Bingham Minges (Billy); son, Mike Bingham. (Gayle); grandchildren, Cory Bingham, Julie Wyatt, Judson Minges, Marcus Minges and Bill Minges Jr.; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was born and spent most of her life in Tuscaloosa. She graduated from St. John's Catholic High School. She was a member of The First United Methodist Church of Tuscaloosa and a member of Les Amis Study Club. She was very proud of her children and loved them very much.

In her earlier years, she worked at Pizitz and later at the Radiology Clinic. She was a member of several domino groups and loved the Crimson Tide.

Pallbearers will be Judson Minges, Marcus Minges, Cory Bingham, Lance Wyatt, Brad Kelley and Jerry Giles.

Honorary pallbearers are John Webster and Robert Webster.

The family would like to express our great appreciation to Dr. Brian Wilhite and Ann Hughes for their love and tender care of our mother during her illness.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Baptist of Tuscaloosa.

Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com. Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 17, 2019