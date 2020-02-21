Home

Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
New Dimensions Worship Center
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
New Dimensions Worship Center

Emma Lou Wells

Emma Lou Wells Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Emma Lou Wells, age 83, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on Monday, February 17, 2020, at her home. Funeral services for Mrs. Emma Lou Wells will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at New Dimensions Worship Center. Apostle David Sylvester, Pastor. Rev. Antonio Thomas will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. Mrs. Emma Lou Wells will lie in state at the church one hour prior to service time. Public viewing will be today, February 24, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 21, 2020
