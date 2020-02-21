|
TUSCALOOSA - Emma Lou Wells, age 83, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on Monday, February 17, 2020, at her home. Funeral services for Mrs. Emma Lou Wells will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at New Dimensions Worship Center. Apostle David Sylvester, Pastor. Rev. Antonio Thomas will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. Mrs. Emma Lou Wells will lie in state at the church one hour prior to service time. Public viewing will be today, February 24, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 21, 2020