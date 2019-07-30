Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Emmer Jean Albright Obituary
CENTREVILLE - Emmer Jean Albright, age 68, of Centreville, Ala., passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Bro. Gary Youngblood officiating. Burial will follow in Cottondale Cemetery. A visitation will be held Tuesday evening, July 30, 2019 at the funeral home from 6 – 8 p.m., with Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel directing.
Emmer Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Clara Cooley; husband, John Albright; brothers, LC, John Lewis, Lonnie Wayne, Ed "Cotton", Roy "Duck", and AD "Nick".
She is survived by her son, Bobby Albright (Traci); grandchildren, Zach and Elizabeth Barger; brothers, Robert (Sara) and RD "Peter" (Betsy); sisters, Nancy Dunn, Gladys Marchant Moore, Dale Jones, Gail (Glenn) Gilliland, and Mary Ann Shankle; sisters-in-law, Mary Cooley and Jerri Jackson; special family members, Earnestine Barger and Connie Barger; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 30, 2019
