CENTREVILLE - Emory Comer Hubbard, Sr., age 97, passed peacefully on November 27, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama.
Mr. Hubbard is survived by his wife, Jean, and three children: Rosa Newman Hall, Emory C. Hubbard, Jr., and Carol Hubbard Ballou (Tim). He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reverend Bennie Hubbard and Rosa T. Hubbard; as well as his brothers, Dr. Benjamin Calloway Hubbard and Daniel Raymond Hubbard; and his sister, Florence Christine Hubbard.
Mr. Hubbard attended The University of Alabama and was a member of the A-Club. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean conflict. Mr. Hubbard earned his graduate degree in Sociology and Criminal Justice from Florida State University, and after many rewarding years as Chief Probation Officer of Tuscaloosa County and as a professor at The University of Alabama and at UAB, he retired to his family farm in Bibb County.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 10, 2019