Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rockco Funeral Home
805 BIRMINGHAM RD
Centreville, AL 35042
(205) 926-4876
Resources
More Obituaries for Emory Hubbard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emory Comer Hubbard Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emory Comer Hubbard Sr. Obituary
CENTREVILLE - Emory Comer Hubbard, Sr., age 97, passed peacefully on November 27, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama.
Mr. Hubbard is survived by his wife, Jean, and three children: Rosa Newman Hall, Emory C. Hubbard, Jr., and Carol Hubbard Ballou (Tim). He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reverend Bennie Hubbard and Rosa T. Hubbard; as well as his brothers, Dr. Benjamin Calloway Hubbard and Daniel Raymond Hubbard; and his sister, Florence Christine Hubbard.
Mr. Hubbard attended The University of Alabama and was a member of the A-Club. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean conflict. Mr. Hubbard earned his graduate degree in Sociology and Criminal Justice from Florida State University, and after many rewarding years as Chief Probation Officer of Tuscaloosa County and as a professor at The University of Alabama and at UAB, he retired to his family farm in Bibb County.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -