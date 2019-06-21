|
|
GREENSBORO – Eoline Johnson, age 83, of Greensboro, Ala., died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Colonial Haven Nursing Home. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Greensboro Baptist Church with Rev. Dee McGuire, Rev. Chad Palmer and Rev. Steve Vernon officiating. Burial will follow in Greensboro Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Douglas and Gertrude Morgan Trippe; brother, Jack Calvin Trippe; sister-in-law, Mary Dell Trippe and former husband, Alfred (Sweet Pea) Johnson.
Survivors include her daughters, Jenny Hughey (Greg) and Mary Moore (Harold); sister-in-law, Susan D. Trippe; brother, Walter D. Trippe; grandchildren, Travis Hughey (Lindsey), Katie Davidson (Brandon) and Alyssa Howell (Cody); great-grandchildren, James Hughey, Lanie Hughey and Rylie Jayne Howell; and grand dog, Pork Chop.
Honorary pallbearers are staff at Colonial Haven Nursing Home and staff of SouthernCare - New Beacon Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Eoline Johnson by mail to PARA Foundation, PO Box 2496, Tuscaloosa, AL 35403 or online to www.tcpara.org. Please specify for the Tuscaloosa All Inclusive Playground Project.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 21, 2019