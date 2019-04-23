Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Erdeal Collins “Big Mom” Franklin

Erdeal Collins “Big Mom” Franklin Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Erdeal Collins "Big Mom" Franklin, age 88, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on April 21, 2019 at Northport Medical Center. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. today, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Albert Lyles officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis "Big Dad" Franklin; son, Roddy Franklin; and daughter, Gwen Franklin.
Survivors include her sons, Donnie Franklin (Kathy) and Kevin Franklin (Andrea); many grandchildren; and great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Otis Franklin, Luke Franklin, Parker Franklin, Drew Nipper, Jackson Zoebelein, Colby Franklin and DJ Harris.
Honorary pallbearers are special friend and caregiver, Sharleen Hix, Ken and Frances McCaffrey; and friends and neighbors of the Pine Grove Community.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 23, 2019
