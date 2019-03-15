Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bethel Presbyterian Church
Watermelon Road
Northport, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Bethel Presbyterian Church
Watermelon Road
Northport, AL
View Map
NORTHPORT - Eric Darwin Ellison, age 28, of Northport, Ala., went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
He attended Shelton State Community College. He was a gentle, kind, loving soul who loved his family.
He is survived by his beloved son, Andrew Fredrick Ellison; his loving partner in life, Jonisha Marie Jackson; mother, Janet Griffin Conners; father, Darwin Keith Ellison; sisters, Jessica Ellison Smith (Braxton) and Casie Ellison Schmidt (Scott); grandparents, RL and Eleanor Ellison and Janice V. Griffin and John T. Griffin.
Eric was loved dearly by his aunts, uncles, and cousins and will be missed by all.
Pallbearers will be Justin Ellison, Scott Hagar, Johnny Beville, Ben Hardaway, Rick Poe and Ryan Boland.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 15, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church on Watermelon Road in Northport with Rev. Neil McCarter officiating. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with interment in the adjoining cemetery, Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Provider, directing.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Haven Animal Shelter, PO Box 1063, Fairhope, AL 36533.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 15, 2019
