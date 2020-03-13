Home

Eric Dewone "E-40" Nevins

Eric Dewone "E-40" Nevins Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Eric Dewone Nevins, better known as E-40, age 42, of Little Sandy in Tuscaloosa, Ala., died March 3, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 12 noon Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3218 21st Street in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020, from 12 – 6 p.m. in the chapel of Williams Service Funeral Home. The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to services. Burial will be in Little Sandy Cemetery.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 13, 2020
