|
|
ALBANY, GA. - Eric Jason Truhett, age 49, died October 11, 2019 in Albany, Ga. from pneumonia complications. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Memory Hill Gardens with David Truhett and Jonathan Dunn officiating.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Truhett; his mother, Janet Boyd Truhett; grandparents, Selton and Peggy Boyd, Pauline Truhett and Burnell Truhett; an uncle, Mike Boyd; an aunt, Donna McJenkins; and a special brother, Doug McJenkins.
Jason is survived by his daughter, Cailin Truhett (fiancé Chris Romeo); one granddaughter, Hadley Truhett; and the mother of his daughter, Amy Dunn; a special sister, Jennifer Strother (Brian), one aunt, Darlene Holifield (Billy); and one uncle, David Truhett (Cindy); and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jason was a graduate of Holt High School and was known for his humor, quick wit, and sparkling blue eyes. He was tremendously thankful to Jesus Christ for salvation as well as those who mentored him. He was a loving father and grandfather and loved his two girls tremendously.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 17, 2019