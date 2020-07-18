GORDO - Eric Martin Reece, age 49, of Gordo, Ala., passed away July 16, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be 4:00 p.m. today, July 18, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Hershel Owen officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Gordo with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.He was preceded in death by his father, Earnest Hilton Reece.Survivors include his mother, Doris Nell Elmore Reece; daughter, Taylor Morganne Reece; two sons, Nathan Brooks Reece and Kyle Reece (Shay); brother, Rickey Reece (Karen); two sisters, Pam Homan (Allen) and Judy Tolstick (Nick) and a number of nieces and nephews.Eric was born January 21, 1971 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He was an employee of the Tuscaloosa County Road Department and a member of the United States Army Reserves.