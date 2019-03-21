Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Erma Melinda O'Bryant Burroughs

Erma Melinda O’Bryant Burroughs Obituary
BUHL - Erma Melinda O'Bryant Burroughs, age 92, of Buhl, Ala., passed away on March 19, 2019 at Northport Medical Center. Services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Bishop Greg Strickland and Pastor Josh Howell officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Grover and Viola O'Bryant; brothers, Roscoe, Cecil and Leland O'Bryant; sisters, Allah Mae Adams, Cleona Minor and Mildred McCool.
Survivors include her daughters, Sylvia Burroughs and Marilyn Howell (Butch); son, Ralph Burroughs; sister, Ruby Brown; grandchildren, Jonacha Ward, Joseph Burroughs, Amanda Hutchins-Born, Josh Howell, Lisa Turman, Stephanie Koster, Brittney Marcum; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Erma loved God and her family with all of her heart. "Her children arise up, and call her blessed." Proverbs 31:28
Pallbearers will be Ashley Ward, Joseph Burroughs, Jim Born, Chris Hope, John Koster and Austin Marcum.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. J. Brian Wilhite, Dr. William Hill, Bret Whitehead, Marsha McDonald, friends and neighbors of the Buhl Community.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 21, 2019
